Germany only recommends Pfizer vaccine for under 30 years

Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommends that people under the age of 30 should only be inoculated with Biontech/Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine, as it has shown fewer cardiac inflammations in younger people than Biontech’s vaccine. Modern, as reported on Wednesday.







Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Placed in Syringe at New York Vaccination Center 02/23/2021 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Photo: Reuters

The committee, known as Stiko, also recommended that pregnant women, regardless of age, only be inoculated with the Biotech/Pfizer vaccine.

Stiko based its recommendation on new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German vaccine authority, and new data from abroad.

Germany is the most recent country in the European Union to recommend limiting the use of the Moderna vaccine to younger people.

This week, France’s public health authority recommended that people under 30 receive Pfizer’s vaccine, when available, instead of Moderna’s immunizer. Finland and Sweden also limit the use of the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna Inc applied for European authorization for its covid-19 vaccine in children ages 6 to 11 on Tuesday, weeks after delaying a similar request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute, the German public health authority, reported 39,676 new cases of covid-19 in the country, a record for the third day in a row. The figure raised the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 4,844,054. The total number of deaths increased by 236 and reached 96,963.

The institute also reported that the seven-day coronavirus incidence rate, or the number of people per 100,000 population who became infected in the past week, reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, also a record for the third day in a row.

Germany has already had to transfer some patients from regions with overloaded hospitals.