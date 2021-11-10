Germany recommends only Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people under 30 – Época Negócios

+



Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine (Photo: Sean Gallup – Pool / Getty Images)

The Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Germany recommends that people under 30 are only inoculated with the vaccine against Covid-19 gives Pfizer/BioNTech, as it showed a lower number of cardiac inflammations in younger people than the Moderna vaccine, as reported on Wednesday.

The committee, known as Stiko, also recommended that pregnant women, regardless of age, only be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Stiko based its recommendation on new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German vaccine authority, and new data from abroad.

Germany is the most recent country in the European Union to recommend limiting the use of the Moderna vaccine to younger people.

This week, France’s public health authority recommended that people under 30 receive Pfizer’s vaccine, when available, instead of Moderna’s immunizer. Finland and Sweden also limit the use of the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna Inc applied for European authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 6 to 11 on Tuesday, weeks after delaying a similar request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute, the German public health authority, reported 39,676 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, a record for the third day in a row. The figure raised the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 4,844,054.

The total number of deaths increased by 236 and reached 96,963.

The institute also reported that the seven-day coronavirus incidence rate, or the number of people per 100,000 population who became infected in the past week, reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, also a record for the third day in a row.

Germany has already had to transfer some patients from regions with overloaded hospitals.