Gilmar Mendes is the 1st to disagree with Rosa Weber on secret budget

Minister Gilmar Mendes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), is the first to disagree with the injunction issued by Minister Rosa Weber, who suspends the amendments made by the General Rapporteur (RP 9), which became known as the secret budget. On Tuesday night (9/11), the magistrate made his vote public after the Supreme Court formed a majority against secret budget amendments.

In his vote, Gilmar Mendes partially disagreed with the rapporteur of the case. He is in favor of publicizing the amendments and transparency, but against suspending the release of funds. “As for the budget for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, it should be widely publicized, on a centralized platform with public access”, he says in the vote.

When the minister determines that the execution of budget resources from primary result identifier No. 9 (RP 9) be fully and immediately suspended, Gilmar Mendes changes the wording, asking only for transparency.