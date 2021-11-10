Girl peels tongue with acid bullet; pain equals burning by fire – 11/10/2021

An Australian girl, whose identity was not disclosed, developed a flaky tongue after putting ten acidic bullets in her mouth at once. She felt severe pain and got a big burn in the area.

According to Renato Maia, professor of clinical stomatology at the dentistry course at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), although these candies have acidity, this is not the main problem, but the combination of this acid with the sugar in the candy, which is consumed by the natural bacteria in the mouth and produce more acid. In these cases, there is a significant reduction in the pH of the mouth.

And when we put several acidic bullets in the mouth, which tend to be located in the same place, or on top of the tongue, below, or in the cheeks, they can actually cause burns.

“Some people have a more sensitive mouth, and in a child the mucosal lining skin is very thin, so the risk of causing burns is greater”, explains Maia, noting that the greatest risk is still the formation of cavities, due to the high concentration of sugar.

However, the expert says that the worst factor is the time the person remains with the bullet in the mouth, even more than the amount.

I burned my tongue with bullets, now what?

A bullet burn is very similar to a fire burn, which breaks the protective layer and exposes the connective tissue underneath, so the first thing that can come to your head is to put ice on the wound.

However, this practice is not recommended, as despite providing momentary pain relief, if applied for a long time, it can “burn” even more.

Toothpaste is no use either. At first, it can also refresh, but it won’t go beyond that, the pain continues. The teacher recommends just putting cold water and spending a few minutes with it in the affected region.

But under these circumstances, the ideal is that the person looks for a dentist as soon as possible, who should prescribe painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs.

“Another thing that helps a lot to control pain and inflammation is the use of low-intensity laser applied to the site, which helps to heal very quickly. The laser is now the best way to treat these burns and sore as well”, he concludes. Mayan.