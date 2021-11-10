Girl suffers tongue burns from eating sour candy

An Australian girl suffered burns to her tongue after putting ten acid bullets in her mouth at once. The four-year-old girl was left with a large burn that peeled off her tongue.

When she felt severe pain, she cried out for her mother. Kirsty Wright, luckily, was at home and was able to call her doctor quickly. He, however, said there was not much to be done other than taking pain relievers and ice packs to reduce swelling while the tongue healed.

At 9News, dentist Jonathon Teo, from the Dental Association of Australia, warned that parents should be careful and prevent their children from putting large amounts of candy or acidic lollipops in their mouths.

“These candies can be very dangerous,” he said. “Products with this acid or PH level can cause chemical burns on the inside of the cheeks and tongue.”

The expert also explained that these sweets have a PH level similar to hydrochloric acid.

On the Australian channel, the girl said the sensation was as if the skin was being peeled off her tongue.

“I just wanted to warn parents how dangerous these candies are,” the mother said, while the girl promised she would never eat candy or similar lollipops again.

The family spoke to the website 9News, which warned about this type of candy. Attention, images can be strong: