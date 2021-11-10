Giulia Be has vasovagal syndrome; condition causes fainting but is benign – 11/09/2021

Giulia Be spent the last weekend in hospital, after a domestic accident she suffered on Friday (5), when she fainted and hit her head. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with vasovagal syndrome, but was discharged yesterday and reassured fans.

“We found out that I have something called vasovagal syndrome. My body sometimes doesn’t send blood to the brain, which can cause fainting and loss of consciousness, as it happened. I’m taking extra care. I’m very sleepy all the time, prioritizing my health and my rest at this time, but I wanted to leave your hearts very calm,” he said.

Due to the fall, Giulia fractured part of her skull and had internal bleeding in her brain. Image: Instagram Play

What is Vasovagal Syndrome?

To begin with, vasovagal syndrome is not a disease but a benign, multifactorial condition that underlies more than half of fainting and affects more women than men, all of whom are generally young.

Can it appear in children? Very rare. Can it manifest in teenagers? Relatively often, yes. But it’s usually a problem for adults under 40 years old.

Vasovagal syncope or syndrome causes a decrease in blood pressure and heart rate, causing symptoms such as weakness, paleness, heat, nausea, dizziness, headache and, finally, fainting. Loss of consciousness occurs due to the dilation of blood vessels, due to inadequate stimulation of the vagus nerve, part of the autonomic nervous system.

“When we’re standing, blood tends to accumulate in the lower limbs. To maintain pressure, the nerve sends commands to contract the vessels. In the face of certain triggers, these sensors erroneously say that the pressure is high. Then the vessels dilate. , causing fainting,” explains cardiologist Guilherme Fenelon, coordinator of the Arrhythmia Center at Hospital Albert Einstein (SP).

Crises occur, most of the time, when the individual spends a long time standing in a hot and closed environment. The consumption of alcoholic beverages and the practice of intense physical activities can also cause the problem.

How to identify the syndrome?

Always based on a good dialogue during the consultation — the all-important anamnesis exam. At the beginning of this conversation, the doctor needs to find out if, moments before fainting, the person felt dizzy or nauseated, for example. However, tests are needed to rule out cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Now, the test that gives the right verdict of a vasovagal reflex is tilt, in English it would be “tilt”. In it, the patient is monitored completely, placed on a stretcher and secured with straps so as not to fall from there. After all, it will be suspended and tilted at 70 or 80 degrees for evaluations.

More than pointing out the vasovagal reflex, this exam shows the mechanisms behind the faint, whether they have to do with an enlargement of the vessels or a drop in heart rate that, in some cases, even drops to the point where the heart stops For a moment.

Fast recovery is the main aspect to differentiate the syndrome from other diseases with similar symptoms, such as epilepsy or labyrinthitis.

“In epilepsy it’s different: after the crisis, the individual is stunned for some time until he fully recovers. In labyrinthitis, however, there is more a sensation of imbalance than actually fainting”, explains Fenelon.

The syndrome itself does not cause death, but it can cause a fall and the person to be injured, as happened with the singer Giulia Be.

If you have the syndrome, follow these tips to help with your daily routine:

Practice regular physical activity (which contributes to increased cardiovascular capacity and better blood circulation);

Keep yourself well hydrated;

Eat properly;

Avoid standing for a long time and in stuffy places;

Lie down, or at least sit down when you start to feel symptoms, to get the pressure back to normal.

To help control syncope, Fenelon recommends sleeping with your head slightly tilted. “Thus, the organism gets used to the stress of the inclination and tends to cope better with crises”.

In very severe cases, it may be necessary to use a pacemaker and medications that help to increase blood pressure.

*With reporting information from 01/06/2019 and Lúcia Helena’s column.