Globo actors denounce physical trainer for torture, humiliation and aggression | Gabriel Perline

Feared by many actors, physical trainer Fátima Toledo won countless praise from Wagner Moura last week, when she participated in Roda Viva. It was she who led the work on the recently released film Marighella. But the positive statements of the actor and director were confronted by several artists who work at Globo and had, in his own words, the displeasure of working with her.

Actress Denise Weinberg, founder of the Tapa theater group and who acted in the soap opera Éramos Seis (2019), wrote a long text to denounce Fátima Toledo’s working methods, which include physical violence and torture. The report was published on the profile of Luiz Antonio Rocha, theater director.

“Wagner Moura, with all due respect, even though you live in Los Angeles (USA), the worst city in the world for theater and craft actors, you might be good for making money, I can’t let your opinion on Roda Viva about Fátima go unchallenged. Toledo (casting coach, huh?), an evil person, who doesn’t understand anything about our craft, who caused me a very serious hemorrhage because of his barbaric training conditions, worthy of a fascist and torturer, I can’t understand his defense for this being who should and is out of our way, thank God,” wrote Denise.

The publication won made several other artists “come out of the closet” and share their opinions about Fatima. Drica Moraes, who is on the air in the rerun of Verdades Secretas, was objective in only classifying the coach as “very bad”.

Heartthrob Armando Babaioff was more specific, but didn’t give as many details about his experience with Fátima: “I had only one experience and what I can say is that it was extremely unpleasant. Both she and her assistant at the time. I still think about it today. that happened in that rehearsal room.”

Ernani Moraes, who is on the air in Nos Tempos do Imperador, said he wants to distance himself from the professional and her abusive method. Beth Goulart and Amanda Richter supported the theater director’s publication with emojis of hearts and applause.

Moura worked with Fátima on Tropa de Elite, a franchise that designed him nationally. And her aggressive work method was seen by him as necessary to compose the character Capitão Nascimento.

“I admire her a lot, she taught me a lot… She’s a partner. I’ve worked with Fatima a few times. When I decided to do the casting test, for me it wasn’t just the talent that mattered, but I wanted to meet them so that I could have people close to me. I wanted them to think about the film with me. This fits perfectly into what Fátima does. So much so that the names of the actors ended up becoming the names of the characters”, he declared in Roda Viva.