GloboNews journalist reveals live that he has breast cancer – E-mails

Lilian Ribeiro found out she had cancer in October Photo: Twitter/ @GloboNews

the journalist of GloboNews, Lilian Ribeiro, spoke live this Monday, 8, about his fight against the breast cancer. The presenter explained that she was diagnosed with the disease last month.

“You must have noticed, right? I look a little different,” commented the journalist about the scarf she was wearing on her head.

“I really want to share with you the reason for this. On October 1st, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s difficult, it’s not easy. But I’m treating myself, I’m taking care of myself,” she said.

“I started chemotherapy, I’ve been doing well, as the doctors say, few reactions, some a little annoying, but we keep on going”, he explained.

“And like most people who have chemotherapy, I’ve lost a lot of my hair. So, in this process on the way to a cure, in the next few months I will appear on GloboNews’ screen like this, with a handkerchief,” he continued.

Lilian also told why she decided to continue appearing on the program. “I really wish that handkerchief was for you at home to remember less about the disease I’m facing and more about the fact that I’m taking care of myself, doing my best for me,” he said. “This includes being here. Including, with the guidance of my doctors, who understand that being here, working, acting, also helps me along this path.”

The journalist also said that she heard a story from a pastor that encouraged her, about a woman who was in critical condition, but remained cheerful. “I have cancer, but this cancer never had me”, he would have said to the religious.

“This is a beautiful way to live how many days we have in this crazy life. And it is my wish for you. Because pains always have and always will be, but may our pains never have us”, he concluded.