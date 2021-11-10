Globonews journalist thanks her affection after revealing breast cancer diagnosis | Television



Journalist Lilian Ribeiro, from Globonews, thanks the public for support after revealing a diagnosis of breast cancerReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Globonews reporter Lilian Ribeiro used her social networks, this Tuesday (9), to thank her for the affection and support she received after revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The announcement was made live, at the beginning of “Em Pauta” this Monday, when the journalist appeared wearing a headscarf. In her Instagram stories, the presenter commented on the repercussions of the matter.

“Thank you for so much love, for the messages that are coming. I couldn’t read them all, but they are messages for me and my family. This wave of love we are receiving is unbelievable. Thank you very much”, said Lilian.

Then, the journalist said that she intends to take some time off to rest in the next few days: “So you don’t worry, in these next few days, as I had chemotherapy today, I’m going to take some time off so I can be calm, recovered and, then I go back to work at a softer pace [leve] and that you take care of yourselves, because I’m taking care of myself here, okay? Kiss”, finished.

This Monday night, Lilian Ribeiro caught the viewers of “Em Pauta” by surprise when talking about her fight against breast cancer. “You may have noticed that I look a little different and I really want to share with you why. On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s difficult, it’s not easy. I’m treating myself, taking care of myself. . I started chemotherapy and I’m doing well, according to the doctors. Some reactions are a little boring, but we keep on going, “said the journalist.