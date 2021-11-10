Goal (GOLL4): analysts point to recovery ahead, but remain cautious with warnings of greater competition

SAO PAULO – Gol airline (GOLL4) released its numbers for the third quarter of 2021 this Tuesday (9) showing the impact of the exchange rate devaluation on its result, but also bringing signs of what could be a fiercer competition in the market, which led analysts such as Bradesco BBI to revise their forecasts for the stock downwards.

Thus, analysts remain cautious with assets, even with signs of recovery in demand and a comfortable liquidity situation for the company. At 3:05 pm (Brasilia time), GOLL4 assets were down 2.42%, at R$17.75.

Itaú BBA highlighted that the results for the third quarter of 2021 were neutral, pointing out that the preliminary figures previously released set the tone for the results, which reflected the recovery of Gol’s capacity (the ASK – or available seat kilometer – of the quarter was 64% of the third quarter of 2019) . There was also an improvement in the unit revenue per transported passenger (PRASK).

“We consider the falls in CASK notable [custo por assento-quilômetro oferecido]and in CASK ex-fuel; however, as operating leverage was still growing, Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] remained in negative territory. The net loss was aggravated by the negative effect of the exchange rate on the financial result”, point out BBA analysts.

The unfavorable exchange rate scenario harmed net financial results and led to a net loss of R$2.5 billion and also contributed to an increase in debt denominated in dollars.

For the fourth quarter, the projection is more positive, leading to a recovery in the corporate segment. BBA has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average), with a target price of R$24.50, or 35% upside potential.

Bradesco BBI highlighted the third-quarter Ebitda, negative by R$371 million (versus the negative figure of R$204 million in the same period last year), in line with analysts’ estimates, but below market consensus of negative data of R$ 224 million.

The main highlights were: 1) Gol’s rise in airline ticket prices by 15% quarter-on-quarter to expand margins; 2) the merger of Smiles improving the tax structure with R$192 million in tax credits in the period; 3) an extension of R$1.2 billion in loans and equity inflows of U$200 million to be reflected in the fourth quarter results, and 4) a 28% reduction in the revenue guidance for the last three months of the year.

Regarding the guidance for the fourth quarter, the projection was reduced to revenue of BRL 2.6 billion, compared to BBI’s estimate of BRL 3 billion.

“In our opinion, the new guidance confirms that aggressive growth in domestic capacity at Latam Airlines and the initial operation of ITA Transportes Aéreos may temporarily undermine GOL’s ability to significantly increase airline ticket prices in order to offset pressures from cost. For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue per unit of capacity should drop 6% compared to the same period in 2019″, they highlight.

Thus, the bank’s analysts reiterated the neutral recommendation, but reduced the target price of assets for 2022 from BRL 27 to BRL 20, or a potential increase of 10% compared to the previous day’s closing.

“We’ve updated our valuation model to incorporate quarterly results, new fourth quarter guidance, higher oil prices and a weaker real,” they point out.

Thus, the recommendation is based on the assessment that: 1) Grupo Latam Airlines is accelerating its recovery of domestic capacity in Brazil to defend itself against the proposed acquisition of Azul; 2) ITA is also increasing capacity, which will make it difficult to increase air fares; and 3) rising oil prices, exchange rate volatility and rising inflation, which can put pressure on airline operating margins.

On the other hand, analysts highlighted that the company is in a favorable liquidity position to emerge from the pandemic and benefit from the recovery of domestic traffic in 2022, with a comfortable debt profile, as well as its cash position.

