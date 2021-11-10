Governors ignore André Mendonça in CCJ’s return in the Senate

After exactly 41 days without meetings, the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Senate returned to holding sessions this Tuesday (9/11).

Despite the presence of government leaders at the meeting, there was no public pressure for the president of the collegiate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to schedule the meeting of André Mendonça, who had been stuck at the House for more than three months.

In a session of less than 10 minutes led by Alcolumbre, the CCJ only approved the report on the committee’s amendments to be incorporated into the 2022 Union Budget.

During the work, the name of President Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was not even mentioned, despite the presence, at the meeting, of the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

At the end of the quick session, Alcolumbre announced that he would hold another meeting of the CCJ this Wednesday (11/10), to deal with “remaining items” and “requests from the leaders”. There is, however, no expectation that the DEM senator will announce the date of the hearing in Mendonça.

Planalto Palace hopes, however, for the indictment to take place during the “concentrated effort” called by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for the end of November.