Gran Turismo 7 will be the game with the most customization features in the entire series.

New trailer shows different aspects of customizing cars

The new game in the Gran Turismo franchise, developed by Polyphony Digital, will be released in March 2022 for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. As the release date approaches, Gran Turismo 7 has been receiving new trailers that give a little more detail to the game. This Tuesday (09), Polyphony Digital revealed the Tuners video that details more about customizing the cars.

Gran Turismo 7 will be the game in the series with the most customization, according to information from Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the series. In the video, we can follow a bit of customizing the cars, while Yamauchi reports that changing the car in a trial and error process is fun. In the trailer we follow the modification of numerous vehicle parts using the game’s coins (Cr).

In Gran Turismo 7, we’ll have the most parts we’ve ever had available to tune the cars in the game – Polyphony Digital

O new Gran Turismo celebrates 25 years of the franchise. According to the developer, the game will return to the classic formula seen in the old numbered games. Since the release of Gran Turismo in 1996 on Playstation 1, the series has become one of the most recognizable names in racing games. In another behind-the-scenes trailer, released a few weeks ago, the series creator recounts the importance of car collectors in building the history of motorsport.



In the trailer above, Yamauchi comments that Gran Turismo 7 will use 3D models that exploit the potential of the PlayStation 5, but that the most important thing is the total number of cars contained in the game: there will be more than 400 in total, excluding future DLCs and expansions. If compared to the last game released in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, which had 167 cars at launch, we can see how developers are wanting the GT7 to truly become the biggest game in the franchise’s history.

25 years special edition

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. A commemorative version celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary will also be released in physical media. The special edition is now available for pre-order at stores like Amazon.

The commemorative version includes:

PS5 physical media and PS4 game voucher

1,100.00 CR to be used in the game

Toyota GR Yaris with a specific look

30 PSN avatars from car manufacturers and partners

GT7 Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra car

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept

Porsche 917K Living Legend

Amazon starts pre-ordering Gran Turismo 7 on physical media

The game will be released on March 4th and will have a commemorative edition for the 25th anniversary of the series.



