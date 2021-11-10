Grêmio beats Fluminense and gains breath in the fight against relegation

Grêmio took a breath in the struggle to escape relegation. It was today (9), with the victory by 1-0 against Fluminense, in Porto Alegre, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The result does not take the team from Rio Grande do Sul from the relegation zone and does not even yield a minimum rise in the table, but it guarantees precious points to keep the fight going. Now, on their counts, the team needs at least four wins in the remaining eight games.

The scoreboard also ends the streak of four straight defeats, against Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Internacional. It is the second victory of the team under the command of Vagner Mancini, who had led the team in a score of 3-2 against Juventude, right in his debut in the position. He took office on October 15th.

Diego Souza, 16 minutes into the second half, scored the goal of the game. With no public, the match at Arena do Grêmio had, shortly before the ball in the net, Flu’s goal annulled for offside.

What was left, from start to finish, was anxiety and nervousness. The explanation for the nerves remains mathematics. Grêmio, with the victory, now has 29 points. They are still second from bottom, with six points less and one game more than Santos, the first team out of the relegation zone.

Fluminense, on the other hand, lost their chance to gain a position in the table. The team follows with 42 points.

In the next round, Grêmio visit América-MG and Fluminense host Palmeiras. The game in Belo Horizonte takes place on Saturday (13) and the game in Rio de Janeiro is on Sunday (14).

Who decided: Diego Souza

Without Miguel Borja, summoned by the Colombian team, shirt 29 started the match. Still in the first half, he gave two good assists, but later was isolated. In the final stage, he beat Nino by high and headed in the corner to score the goal of the game.

Who disappointed: Khazars

Escalated in attack, Ecuadorian made a first half disconnected from the rest of the team. Out on the final step.

Douglas Costa has pressure drop

Grêmio’s stage is so difficult that the team’s number 10 was injured on his own. In the bathroom of the concentration hotel, hours before the ball rolls. Douglas Costa appeared at the stadium with a bandage on his eyebrow region and the incident revealed itself. The player himself, in a report made to SporTV off the air, reported having had a drop in pressure and consequent fall. O UOL Sport he sought out the Gaucho club, which confirmed the case. The attacking midfielder even took points in the eyebrow area, but started on the bench for another reason: wear and tear.

Diogo Barbosa returns after two months

Without Bruno Cortez, sent off for a fight after Gre-Nal’s final whistle, Vagner Mancini rescued the former Cruzeiro e Palmeiras player. Diogo Barbosa has not played for Grêmio since September 9, in a game against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

guild starts electric

With 35 seconds, that’s right, less than a minute of the ball rolling, Grêmio hit the crossbar. In addition to Elias’ strong kick, the team showed enormous intensity to suffocate Fluminense when leaving the ball. The rhythm, however, had a clear expiration date. The breath got rarer and the chances became rarer

Fluminense takes time, but when does it arrive?

Flu left Fred on the bench and designed a performance to exploit speed. The problem is that the team took a long time to know how to deal with Grêmio’s frenetic pace at the beginning. Even so, Brenno was forced to make a bold intervention seconds before Cazares was given free kick in the small area. Closer to the break, Fluminense found spaces and came to have possession for a minute. Time used to disengage defense and scare.

Grêmio surprises at halftime

Protagonist of the greatest threat to Flu’s goal, Elias Manoel, 19, was served at half-time for Ferreira’s entry. The attacking midfielder left by technical option, in other words, he didn’t have any injuries. The surprise was also due to the complete change in the Grêmio attitude. Slower, the home team came under a lot of pressure.

Flu takes a goal when it’s better

The irony of the game was that Grêmio scored the goal of the match amid Fluminense’s climb. Yes, when the visiting team started to loosen up, take advantage of mistakes in passes and spaces conceded, there was a gap behind. Mateus Sarará risked the cross and Diego Souza scored.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 1 X 0 FLUMINENSE

Date and time: 11/09/2021 (Tuesday) at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Kannemann (GRE); Nino (FLU)

Goals: Diego Souza, 16 minutes into the second half (GRE)

BOARD: Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará (Darlan) and Campaz (Douglas Costa); Elias Manoel (Ferreira), Alisson (Jean Pyerre) and Diego Souza (Diego Churín)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

FLUMINENSE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André (Fred), Martinelli, Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista) and Yago Felipe; Kennedy (Abel Hernández) and Cazares (Arias)

Technician: Mark