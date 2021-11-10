Grêmio director remembers Caso Aranha and only regrets the fine to Flamengo for homophobic chants: “They rule the STJD”

The homophobic chants of Flamengo fans in the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã, only generated a fine of R$50,000 for the Rio de Janeiro club in a decision taken by the STJD, even though the agency’s Attorney’s Office asked for the exclusion of the red-black team of the competition – as it is already out, the request would be for its non-participation in the 2022 edition.

In interview given to Rádio Gaúcha, Grêmio legal director Nestor Hein expressed outrage at the decision and recalled the Aranha case, in 2014, when racist screams observed in the Arena stands against Santos goalkeeper caused Grêmio to be excluded from the Copa do Brasil.

“Homophobia today is equated with the crime of racism by decision of the STF. In 2014, Grêmio identified all the people who committed racist acts and, even so, the STJD excluded the club from the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo did not identify any person who committed the crime of homophobia. The club’s lawyer admitted that the fact occurred and said he was disgusted by what he saw in the images. The auditors also said that the fact occurred and, even so, decided to impose only a fine of R$ 50 thousand. One of them went so far as to say that if he condemned Flamengo, the club would have the fault of being a homophobic club. Why cannot Flamengo be under the guise of being a homophobic club? And why can Grêmio have the reputation of being a racist club?”, asked Hein.

“Areeeee. Gaucho blows his ass and speaks tchê” KKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/dS6rRXEXDl — Selefla Oficiall (@seleflaoficiall) September 16, 2021

“Flamengo runs the STJD. Flamengo always solves things by paying. It is always pecuniary punishment. He pays the fine and there’s no problem. The STJD, due to the actions of some of its auditors, is a propagator of bizarre and absurd decisions that are valid for one club and not for others. It is a court that rewards its transgressors and people who do not fulfill their duties. Can this court be trusted? Can you take such a court seriously?”, he added.

At the time of the Aranha case, Fábio Koff was still the president of Grêmio and he hoped that, at least, the punishment of the club would represent a milestone for Brazilian football:

“At the time of the Aranha Case, the (then) President Fábio Koff said that Grêmio would accept that punishment if it helped to fix Brazilian football. Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening,” concluded Hein.