Grêmio now has less chance of relegation than Sport

Grêmio’s victory against Fluminense helped loosen the tie a little. But, the team is still too threatened in relation to relegation. At least now Sport has been surpassed in the mathematical odds of playing second in 2022.

Sport has 30 points, is in 17th place, the point is that they have played 31 games, two more than Juventude, which comes just behind, and one more than Grêmio. Therefore, the probability of the Lion of the Island going to second place ends up being higher.

This Wednesday (10) we will have an important game between Santos x Bragantino, depending on the result, the chance of Grêmio being relegated may increase or decrease. A Fish victory would raise the tricolor index again and a defeat at home would lower it.

In fact, if Santos beat Bragantino, Chapecoense will be mathematically relegated. The team from Santa Catarina had a terrible competition, with only one victory so far. This will only enact something that has been foreseen for some time.

The closer the teams get to 44 points, the less risk they have of relegation. So, basically, Grêmio’s rivals are Santos and Bahia, but we can’t rule out Atlético-GO and São Paulo in this fight, as they still have 7 points to go.

What is the chance of Grêmio being relegated?

UFMG:

Chapecoense – 100% Sport – 88.5% Guild – 86% Youth – 78.3% Santos – 21.2% Bahia – 7.2% São Paulo – 5.1% Athletico-PR – 4.8%

Infoball:

Chapecoense – 99% Sport – 85% Guild – 83% Youth – 73% Santos – 23% Bahia – 10% São Paulo – 8% Cuiabá – 5%

