Grêmio plays well, counts on his ex’s law and beats Fluminense

Credit: Silvio Avila/Getty Images

Grêmio, finally, won again in Brasileirão. This Tuesday (9) at night, the team received Fluminense at the Arena and beat them 1-0, in a match valid for the 31st round. Diego Souza enforced the “former’s law” and scored the Grêmio winning goal.

The striker, along with defensive midfielder Mateus Sarará, who provided the assistance, and the young striker Elias, who gave enormous work to the marking in the first half, were the highlights of the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. The carioca did not have an inspired night and only had offensive flashes based on the will of John Kennedy.

The three points added by Grêmio do not take them out of the relegation zone, but they helped to reduce the distance to 16th place, Santos, to 6 points. There are 29 points won now, but in the vice-lantern.

Flu, in turn, parked at 42 points and in 8th position, and can see Ceará and Cuiabá, 9th and 10th, respectively, pull over, if they win their matches in the remainder of the 31st round.

After the confrontation this Tuesday, Grêmio and Fluminense return to play at Brasileirão this weekend. The team from Rio Grande do Sul will face América-MG, on Saturday (13), at 18:30, at Independência; Rio only on Sunday (14), at 4 pm, against Palmeiras, at Maracanã.

Minutes after conceding a goal, which was disallowed, Grêmio opened the scoring. With 18 minutes into the second half, Mateus Sarará had space on the right edge of the penalty area and crossed. The ball was just right for Diego Souza, who got ahead of Nino, went against her and headed back, into Marcos Felipe’s counterfoot.

Guild (4-2-3-1): Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kanneman and Diogo Barbosa; Mateus Sarará (Darlan) and Lucas Silva; Alisson (Jean Pyerre), Campaz (Douglas Costa) and Elias (Ferreira); Diego Souza (Churín). Technician: Vagner Mancini

Fluminense (4-1-4-1): Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; Andrew (Fred); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista) Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Cazares (Jhon Arias); John Kennedy (Abel Hernández). Technician: Mark

Goals: Diego Souza, 18′, 2Q;

READ TOO

Grêmio trying to escape relegation, Flamengo trying to recover and Atlético-MG vs Corinthians: All about the games in the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Taison admits he was “very upset” with Giuliano and guarantees that Inter won’t hand over games to hinder Grêmio

Grêmio confirms contract termination with right-back

With a ‘surprise’ in the goal and the highlight of Palmeiras, check out the Brasileirão team after 30 rounds

Dismissal at Grêmio, announcement at Athletico, reinforcement at Galo and more: See the movements of the Brazilian soccer market this Tuesday (9)

Gabigol promises shirt for boy cursed by Santos fans

Renato Gaucho fired? Marcos Braz evaluates coach at Flamengo

Will stay? São Paulo president opens the game about Arboleda and Benítez situations