Grêmio reduces chances of relegation after victory over Fluminense, but risk remains at 86%

The situation is dramatic for Grêmio. But it got better after the 1-0 victory for Fluminense, this Tuesday, at Arena, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The chances of falling to the second division have decreased, but remain at 86%. The calculations were made by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), and by the tool of the GLOBO Bola de Cristal do Brasileirão.

Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

Vagner Mancini’s team ranks second in the competition, with 29 points. He is six behind Santos, although he has a game in hand. O Peixe, in turn, the first team out of the Z4, saw the chances of a fall increased to 21.1% after the result in the Arena.

Botafogo could play the access game against Ponte Preta, this Thursday





Between Grêmio and Santos are Sport and Youth, which have a risk of 88.5% and 78.3% of playing in the second division in 2022. the risk at once. Check out all the odds on the brasileirão’s Crystal Ball by clicking here.

Grêmio returns to the field on Saturday, when it faces América-MG, at 18:30 (GMT), at Independência.