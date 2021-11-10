Grêmio squad: full of problems, team must have nine changes against Fluminense | Guild

In addition to the five embezzlement already foreseen, Grêmio will have more casualties for this Wednesday’s game against Fluminense, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena. Due to physical problems or the option of coach Vagner Mancini, the team must have nine changes in relation to what Gre-Nal played.
Geromel, Rafinha, Douglas Costa and Ferreira should not start the match. Only Kannemann and Lucas Silva must be kept in the starting lineup.
The probable Guild has: Brenno; Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Silva, Darlan (Mateus Sarará), Campaz; Elias, Alisson and Diego Souza.
Elias must be one of the new additions to the Grêmio team — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
Douglas Costa was left out of training on Monday due to physical strain. Geromel is coming off a streak of three straight games after recovering from a broken toe and is also expected to start on the bench.
Vanderson returns to the right-back, replacing Rafinha, who goes to the bench. And Diogo Barbosa takes the left flank from Cortez, suspended for expulsion in Gre-Nal. In place of Thiago Santos, also suspended for the third yellow card, Darlan and Mateus Sarará dispute the position.
Gabriel Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja, called up by their teams for the qualifiers, are the other three expected casualties. Campaz wins a spot in midfield, with Alisson in place of Ferreira and Elias in place of Douglas Costa, at the wing. And Diego Souza will be the center forward.
The match against Fluminense is the first of nine games left for Grêmio to avoid relegation. Tricolor has 26 points and is the penultimate place of Brasileirão, nine behind Santos, first outside the Z-4. The duel starts at 9:30 pm, at the Arena, with the gates closed.