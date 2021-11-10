GTA 4 may win remastered version in 2023 [RUMOR]

Edition would be released for PC and consoles from Sony and Microsoft

Looks like we’ll have more Grand Theft Auto remastered in 2023, this is what the information coming from the user indicates. RalphsValve via twitter, he says that Grand Theft Auto IV, a game originally released in 2008, will get a makeover with its console DLCs. Sony, Microsoft and in the PRAÇA.

The rumor comes just before the release of the issue Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which will bring three games from the franchise with graphics enhancements and updated gameplay for current generations and will be released on November 11th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA.. The collection will feature Grand Theft Auto III, which recently completed 20 years of its original release, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

In the case of remastering GTA IV, the game will only feature single-player mode and nothing has been said about a version for Nintendo Switch, remembering that the game was originally released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PRAÇA.



– Continues after advertising –

RalphsValve says the game will be released to Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA and will have the DLC Episodes from Liberty City included in the remaster.

THE Rockstar Games held until the last moment to announce the new version of the trilogy that arrives in the next few days, with that we can imagine that if there is a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto IV scheduled for 2023 we still have to wait a long time for an official announcement from the company. The desire of fans of the franchise would be for an ad for Grand Theft Auto VI, as the last unpublished title of the franchise was GTA V which came out in 2013.

Would you like a remaster version of Grand Theft Auto IV? Are there any specific improvements you’d like in this version? Participate in the comments with your opinion!







GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition – Side-by-side comparison with graphical changes

Game will be released on November 11th and is already on pre-order



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: eurogamer