GTA Trilogy Remastered: Rockstar releases switch images for Switch

Rockstar Games released screenshots of the Nintendo Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The Images were released on the company’s official website.

The collection brings versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with updated graphics, improved performance and gameplay improvements.

You can check out the new images from the version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Switch below:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionSource: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar, the remaster trilogy brings a new version of the games “updated for the next generation with several improvements, including incredible improvements in lighting and environment, high resolution textures, longer rendering distances, controls and Grand-style aiming Theft Auto V and more”.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition hits the market on November 11 this year with digital media versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.