GTA Trilogy: see an hour of gameplay leaked from the remaster

More than an hour. That’s the gameplay time that leaked from GTA Trilogy, the compilation that will feature remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. Published on YouTube and posted on the VGC website, the videos finally show the gameplay improvements made to PlayStation 2 classics, including the implementation of GTA V-inspired mechanics.

The games that had the most leaked content were GTA III and Vice City. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas ended up appearing in a post on Reddit, available below. Although short, the preview shows the weapons wheel similar to what we have in GTA V and the wider field of view in the game.

While the leaked gameplay from GTA San Andreas was captured directly from a TV, the image quality of GTA III and Vice City is better. Videos up to 33 minutes in length feature long snippets of the story, giving a great preview of gameplay and graphics.

Earlier this Wednesday morning, the YouTuber known as “SKizzleAXE”, which has 179,000 subscribers, also began broadcasting live broadcasts of the franchise’s games. The video above shows more details of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

GTA III Definitive Edition Gameplay

Gameplay from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy is set for release on November 11 on PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. See the time when the game will be released globally.