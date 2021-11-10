Guerrilla on Horizon Forbidden West machines • Eurogamer.pt

Guerrilla shared new details of the mechanical beasts of Horizon Forbidden West.

Through the PlayStation Blog, Blake Politeski, the main designer of the machines in the game, explained the process of creating some of the new beasts that will be presented in the game and that appear alongside familiar figures.

Sunwing, a flying mechanical beast, is one of the new examples, a monster that will show an expanded ecosystem as it has its place and role in this world. It’s bigger than the Glinthawk and promises intense moments. The team studied primitive birds and reptiles and created the concept of trees that collect solar energy, which allowed for different gameplay mechanics. Its wings are vulnerable when collecting solar energy.

Tremortusk is another novelty, inspired by a mammoth and war elephants, with many different attacks and a body covered in weapons. He uses his paws to attack at close range, but he can also use his huge weapons. There are some that are controlled by human groups, but there are also specimens that live in the wild.

One of the biggest concerns in creating new mechanical monsters, apart from an ecosystem purpose, as noted, was adapting them to take advantage of Aloy’s abilities and each machine can be defeated in a variety of ways. There are textures or interactive components that highlight the weaknesses and it will be necessary to study each machine to find out what they are.

Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on February 18, 2022.