Haff’s Syndrome: Cause of ‘Black Urine Disease’ Outbreak May Have Been Discovered

Haff Syndrome, also known as “black urine disease”, has had recent outbreaks in some Brazilian states, mainly Amazonas and Bahia. However, the causes of this increase in cases were still uncertain, so the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz-BA) and the Municipal Health Department of Salvador returned to analyzing patients who had the disease between the beginning of 2016 and 2021 in the state .

The study published in the journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas concluded that “black urine disease” is mainly caused by the absorption of biotoxins and heavy metals through consumption of contaminated fish.

The toxins were found mainly in tambaqui, whiting and arabaiana fish species, and also in some crustaceans such as lobsters and shrimp. It is important to emphasize that for the disease to be caused, the animal must be contaminated.

Causes of “Black Urine Disease”

The research also says that the consumption of certain drugs or directly some heavy metals can cause “black urine disease”. Therefore, each case needs to be evaluated individually.

The results also show that darkening of the urine is caused by rhabdomyolysis. Basically, in patients with the disease, there is a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases this toxin into the blood. The body then tries to eliminate it through urine, which causes the browning.

Fiocruz also explains that there is no conclusion as to what causes fish poisoning, but the main theory is that they accumulate these toxins in their bodies through consumption of food and organisms.

According to the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of “black urine disease” include nausea, leg weakness and dizziness. The condition can cause kidney failure which, if left untreated, can lead to death.

