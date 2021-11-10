Handcrafted by Jobs and Wozniak, 45-Year-Old Apple-1 Computer Sells for $400,000 | Innovation

A handcrafted computer by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak was sold at auction this Tuesday (9) for $400,000 . The rare copy of the “Apple-1” is one of 200 produced by the duo of Apple founders handcrafted at home.

The amount is equivalent to R$ 2.19 million in direct conversion (quoted on November 9, 2021).

Also called “Chaffey College”, the model belonged to an electronics professor at the institution of the same name in California.

Later, a student of his bought the machine for $650, according to information from the “Los Angeles Times.”

2 out of 5 Apple-1 specimen sold at auction — Photo: John Moran Apple-1 specimen sold at auction — Photo: John Moran

The model keyboard frame is made of Koa wood, now considered rare, but which was abundant at the time. The article accompanies a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, plus a copy of the computer manual, original programming manual, and two software cassette tapes.

Not all existing Apple-1 units have the same details. As they were done one by one, there were great varieties of details.

Auction house John Moran had put in an estimate to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000.

In 2014, another copy of the Apple-1 was sold at auction, promoted by Bonhams, for US$905,000.

