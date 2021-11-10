Hannah and Isaiah

In 1948, after the birth of the State of Israel, a bizarre discussion took place in England. Should diaspora Jews continue to be scattered around the world? Or, having Israel, could they now emigrate en masse to a state of their own? Novelist Arthur Koestler and philosopher Isaiah Berlin, two well-known Zionists, debated the issue.

The first advocated collective emigration to Israel in clearly authoritarian tones. There was only that way, Koestler claimed. Isaiah Berlin had a different interpretation: before Israel, Jews had few choices in Gentile societies – they could integrate, refuse that integration, or stay in the middle. In either case, they were always strangers in a foreign land. Israel normalized the status of Jews by introducing a new variant. Yes, there would be Jews heading for Jerusalem (Berlin was invited to do this). But even for those who chose not to (Berlin, idem), Israel was equally liberating: because, now, staying in Europe or anywhere else in the world was no longer a fatality. It was an individual choice.

Many liberals never fully understood this reasoning. And they always assumed that Berlin’s Zionism was in tension, if not in contradiction, with its cosmopolitan liberalism. No it’s not. For Berlin, freedom has always meant having as many doors open as possible, without having to choose one of them. Israel, in Kostler’s interpretation, closed all doors but one. For Berlin, Israel opened at least two doors – stay or leave – leaving individuals the final choice.

Without Israel, Jews would again depend on the kindness of their hosts.

If I remember this story, it’s because I read, with some strangeness, a text in the Wall Street Journal on the problematic relationship between Hannah Arendt and Isaiah Berlin. I will not summarize the terms of this relationship; there is a new book in the square, titled Hannah Arendt and Isaiah Berlin: Freedom, Politics and Humanity, where Kei Hiruta analyzes the subject (I haven’t read it yet, I confess, but I met Hiruta years ago, in Oxford, and was impressed by the young researcher’s erudition).

My point is with the reviewer, Norman Lebrecht, for whom the hostility between Berlin and Arendt also involved their divergent attitude towards Israel. Berlin, a defender of the Jewish state; Arendt, always hostile to such a construction, considering Israel a nationalist anachronism – a 19th century solution transplanted into the 20th century. For Lebrecht, this means that Arendt valued individual freedom above all – and Berlin succumbed to the appeal of the tribe and the nationalism. Hannah Arendt’s response to Gershom Scholem when he accused her of not having “love for the Jewish people” was famous. Arendt replied that he only felt love for his friends, not for romantic ideals.

In theory, it makes sense. But, in practice, this proclamation takes on pedantic contours when the “final solution” was thought to exterminate an entire people, including Arendt’s friends and the author herself. The Nazis did not discriminate when killings.

On the other hand, if Arendt was against a Jewish state, what solution did she propose to the secular anti-Semitism that had its most sinister moment in the Third Reich? It proposed a “genuine national revolutionary movement”, capable of including the interests of the Arab people in Palestine. This ambition, in addition to being vague (what would such a move be?), was impractical – the Palestinian leadership refused to share the territory ab initio.

Isaiah Berlin was not an uncritical supporter of Israel; one of his last texts, dictated before his death in 1997 and published a few days later (in the newspaper Haaretz), continued to defend the two-state solution and condemned Jewish fanaticism (which had assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin) as harmful to peace. But Berlin was never deluded by the sirens of abstraction. If the Jewish problem was defined as “an excess of history and a deficit of geography”, Israel was the answer to that problem, freeing all Jews by extending the possibility of individual choice.

Deep down, Berlin intuited that the disappearance of Israel would put all Jews, not just Israelis, at the mercy of the kindness of their hosts. And who, knowing history, trusts in the permanence of this goodness? It is a question that has not aged a wrinkle.

