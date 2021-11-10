Health Secretary says that the announcement about the Carnival will respect the “disease deadline” | Coronavirus

The Health Secretary of the State of Bahia (Sesab), Tereza Paim, said this Tuesday (9) that the announcement about the 2022 Carnival should meet the “deadline for the disease” and that any decision taken at this time is still “precocious”.

For this, it is necessary before the 700 thousand people who have not yet taken the second dose or the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, look for health centers.

“The deadline is the deadline for the disease. We need to respect the time, based on scientific evidence. People need to be vaccinated and continue to wear masks. At any time, if the curve decreases or increases, the responsibility of the state government, of take care of people. Therefore, any affirmation about Carnival is still premature. At the right time to do so, when we reach the majority of the population completely vaccinated”, declared the head of the ministry.

This Monday (8), Governor Rui Costa (PT) explained why he has not yet confirmed the holding of Carnival, despite the appeal of the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (DEM), and the business sector. According to the head of the state Executive, today the cases are in a straight line, at a low rate, but they have stopped falling.

“We are rotating around 2000 to 2500 active cases and an average of 190 people in the ICU. It means that people are still spreading the virus, some are contaminated and are getting sick. That is why vaccination is so important,” said the secretary, remembering that those who are already immunized are not free from becoming contaminated, but significantly reduces the chance of being hospitalized.

In this scenario, the manager reinforces that Bahia will not adopt a vanguard position in relation to the abolition of the use of masks, using as a parameter countries in Europe and other parts of the world that made the use of the equipment more flexible and needed to go back.

“Still worries [casos na Europa]. We have the privilege of being a mirror since it started […] it’s no use being advocates of anything, the countries that removed the masks, turned back. More than 700 thousand people were not vaccinated and this is the responsibility of the population. It is free, we have the SUS, we are responsible for distributing it when it arrives, so we need action from the municipalities and people to get vaccinated”, he adds.

