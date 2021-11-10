Health Surveillance takes new actions against Yellow Fever in Camaquã

The Municipal Health Surveillance Center, through Environmental Surveillance, continues to carry out actions to combat yellow fever in Camaquã. The Surveillance carried out, in conjunction with the State Center for Health Surveillance, the capture of mosquitoes in places where some of the epizootics recorded in the city in 2021 occurred.

> Clic’s Christmas Promotion raffles R$1,100

The objective is to try to identify the presence of the virus in mosquitoes present in the demarcated regions where the sick or dead howler monkeys were found.

On Monday, November 8, traps were set and later in the Entomology Laboratory of the Municipal Health Surveillance Center the classification of the samples.

The work counts on a team of biologists from the State Health Center, together with municipal servants Helena Alves and Greyce Mello, a biologist and veterinary doctor respectively.

During this year, orientation and awareness-raising activities were carried out on Yellow Fever in the interior of the Municipality.

> Receive news from Clic through WhatsApp

In all, 145 properties were visited. Also, the Municipal Health Department carried out a campaign for vaccination, offering the population a vaccine against Yellow Fever.

Remember that vaccines are available to the population, on Wednesdays at the Vaccination Room of the Health Department and on Thursdays at Posto Telmo Marder (in front of the HNSA).

Surveillance emphasizes that the disease is transmitted by a mosquito, with the monkey as the host of the virus.

In case of sick or dead howler monkeys, the information must be forwarded to the Environmental Surveillance at (51) 3671.8665.

> Watch the 2021 Prime Award broadcast

Ask your questions about the disease:

> Subscribe to Clic’s YouTube channel