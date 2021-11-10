Henrique, from the duo with Juliano, pays tribute to his friend Marília Mendonça: ”So grand”

Cantor Henrique, who is partnered with Juliano, makes a beautiful reflection on the web when he talks about his friendship with the Queen of Sofrência, Marília Mendonça

Henrique, from the duo with Julian, used social media to talk about her friend, Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021).

Last Tuesday, 09, the singer wrote a beautiful text highlighting the friendship he and his brother had with the eternal Queen of Suffering, who left us last Friday, 05, aged 26, after a plane crash on the way of a show in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The trio was very close and whenever they could, they exchanged statements to each other, in addition to having shared the stage countless times. On the duo’s Instagram profile, Henrique shared a record of the three together and an image with Marília’s team, in which it is possible to see the countryman’s uncle, Silveira Dias, and its producer, Henrique Bahia, who also died in the crash of the aircraft.

Henrique made a reflection and moved with the letter to his fans. He recalled special moments with the artist, exalting the wonderful human being she was.

“Letter to you… Our very good night everyone! I’m (Henrique) writing these words and make them, my brother’s too. As long as we know someone, we have the opportunity to make friends or not. It’s up to us to decide who will go. and/or who stays in our life, by the most varied possible criteria. It was no different with us and we know a person SO GREAT, but SO GREAT in himself and in his qualities that even if we didn’t want to, we would be attracted like a magnet to her. Marília, as much as you knew the strength and courage, showed us all the faces of someone’s personality! Right away! We reciprocated in the same way and something great was done. Our relationship was just for us to explain. One or two people at most it can even be close to half of everything you saw and heard when we were the 3 of us together. From the ear-pullings to the wide grin of pride we were and were intense. True to each other without fear of Absolutely nothing! hurt” fuck off! we would solve it later, because the important thing was really wanting and doing EVERYTHING for the good of the other, even if it betrayed our own convictions, after all, there is time for everything to change. From seed to consumption, everything changes and a lot participates in the process. I’m here saying this to you, because we had such a strong friendship, so amazing that I recommend without moderation that you come from it at least once in your life. At least with ONE person”, started writing.

“Perhaps at the farewell, most of them got to know our bonds. Ties that were given away from all the exposure of the internet, TV, radio. Ties of several promises made between us that were and will be fulfilled to the letter! No right means and wrong means I don’t have words to write or say to her. In fact, I don’t have them to say or write anything. Not for her, for Bahia or for Silveira. Silveira, she knew how to enjoy life. She used to call us by her nickname so much. , the nickname stuck to him. From his daughters to my father he was playful like that!”, said still in the text.

“I have no words for them now, because I was and am sure that in all our meetings we always declare each other! I always say goodbye with ‘Stay with God’ and it was no different with them. So, do the same! In life to each other. Rest assured in the departure that you love each other for having done everything in person to make that person feel loved, cared for and protected! I will not leave a message for anyone in the family here for the same reason I mentioned above. In life, Let’s take care! In life, let’s do! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet. Thank you very much to all of you for all you have done for her and for them in life, and for the spectacle you gave at their farewells too. If you believe in your faith that they saw, great! If in your faith you believe not, great also because all of us (Friends, family and fans) are still here and we feel loved, cared for and protected by all of you. next curtain open”, finished the artist.

Check out the special tribute by Henrique, Juliano’s duo, to Marília Mendonça:





