Higher fuels fatten the Union’s coffers by R$70 billion

(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Last year, the government collected only half of this amount

Taxes, dividends and royalties make up the federal government’s sources of revenue under the sector

The rise in the dollar and the price of a barrel of oil are the main causes of the successive readjustments

Although Bolsonaro has excused itself from the blame of the current fuel prices, blaming the governors and the ICMS for the high, the federal government will raise R$ 70.1 billion by the end of the year thanks to the increase in the prices of gasoline, diesel, from gas cylinders and ethanol. An increase of almost R$34 billion compared to the previous year.

According to Adriano Pires, founding partner and director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), the government receives this money on three different fronts: taxes, Petrobras dividends and royalties.

From taxes alone, R$ 15.2 billion were earned until September this year with the PIS and Confins, taxes that are levied on these products.

As for royalties, by the end of the year the government expects to pocket R$ 31.9 billion. This amount is paid by companies for the right to explore oil in national territory.

Read too:

Finally, state-owned dividends (a portion of profits given to shareholders) will generate R$23 billion in profit for the Union’s coffers. Recently, the president criticized the dividend policy for placing the interests of investors above the interests of the population. However, the federal government is the company’s largest shareholder.

In the previous year, the Union’s collection reached R$ 36.2 billion, with these same three collection fronts. “The government is in a very comfortable position. It has never raised so much revenue in the oil and gas area as it is today,” says Pires.

Today, Brazil is facing a dizzying rise in fuel prices, largely due to the PPI (Import Parity Price) policy introduced by the Temer government. As a result, the price of a barrel of oil on the domestic market is linked to the international quotation.

Keep reading

With the rise of the dollar and the devaluation of the real, last week the price of gasoline and other by-products underwent a new readjustment and reached their historic high, with a liter of gasoline being traded at R$ 8 in Rio Grande do Sul.

The government’s unpreparedness to deal with the crisis can be seen in the 2021 Budget Bill. In it, it was estimated that a barrel of oil would have an average price of US$ 44.49 (R$ 244.48), when today it is at US$ 80 (R$ 439). It was also expected that the dollar would end the year at R$5.11, but today it is already at R$5.50.