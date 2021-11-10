Hole in Chinese property bubble could spread worldwide, Fed points out

Just a few weeks ago, analysts from Wall Street and central banks were quick to assure investors that a collapse of the China Evergrande it would not be a “Lehman moment”. Regulators in Beijing said the crisis would be “contained”.

Now that the bond-selling wave has spread throughout the entire real estate sector of the China and beyond that, concern about the potential risk to the global financial system grows.

O Federal Reserve he made that correlation explicit in a report on Monday, warning that what happens in China’s real estate sector could impact financial markets and threaten global economic growth.

Highlighting the risks of potential contagion, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has asked banks to disclose their exposure to the Chinese property market, according to local media reports.

At the heart of the bond market debacle is concern that developers may have far more debt than their balance sheets report. Some companies have been unable to pay off public and hidden debt, despite apparently having sufficient capital.

To make matters worse, rising financing costs have made it difficult for developers to rollover debt, effectively excluding the sector from the dollar-denominated bond market. China’s top ten developers by sales have combined debt of $1.65 trillion.

“China appears to be stress testing the financial system,” said Larry Hu, head of China’s economy at Macquarie Group.

“Only under stress is it possible to know how much debt there is off-balance sheet and how much pressure the system is able to withstand. But the danger is that China decides to slow down too late.”

The cash crunch gets worse every day. The yield on a Bloomberg index of Chinese speculative-grade dollar bonds – dominated by real estate companies – rose to 24%.

Kaisa Group’s credit rating, which last week did not pay for wealth management products, was downgraded further in the so-called junk category by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday.

The bloodletting hit better-rated issuers like Country Garden, and even the bonds of a Chinese state-owned company didn’t escape the fall. On Tuesday, the country’s investment-grade bond spreads against Treasuries showed the biggest difference since April.

The stock market was not unscathed. Bloomberg’s Chinese homebuilder index is at its lowest level in more than four years, after dropping 33% in 2021.

Shareholders in companies such as Evergrande, China Fortune Land Development, China Aoyuan and Yuzhou Group accumulate losses in excess of 70%. The indicator is evaluated at just 0.3 times the book value, showing that operators attribute a significant discount to assets disclosed by developers.

Some see losses as an opportunity. THE Goldman Sachs Asset Management has added a “modest amount of risk” through high-yield dollar bonds issued by Chinese property developers, said Angus Bell of Goldman’s portfolio management team. The market is overestimating the risk of contagion, Bell said in an interview last week.

But monetary authorities are beginning to sound the alarm. Hong Kong banks will be required to disclose loans and credit issued to mainland China developers, treasury unit securities, as well as the proportion of exposed assets, according to information from the Hong Kong Economic Journal, which cited unidentified individuals.

“Financial stress in China could put pressure on global financial markets through a deterioration in risk perception, pose risks to global economic growth and affect the United States,” said the Fed in the semi-annual Financial Stability Report released on Monday .

Alerts come from both sides. Chinese officials blame the post-pandemic liquidity released by other countries’ central banks for inflating prices. In March, China’s banking sector regulator said asset bubbles in foreign markets pose a risk to the global economy and could soon explode.