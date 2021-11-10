House of Gucci: Lady Gaga shines at movie premiere in flowing purple dress – Vogue

+



LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

She is the moment, and she knows it! Lady Gaga attracted all the flashes in the preview of the long awaited movie “House of Gucci”. This Tuesday (09), the singer and actress attracted all the flashes when she appeared on the red carpet for the long-awaited film launch in the UK, in a Gucci look, of course. The film’s protagonist in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga injected a good deal of style and personality by combining the flowing purple model with black fishnets and platform heels.

“Making this film was the experience of a lifetime, because every minute, every day I thought about my ancestors in Italy and what they had to do to give me a better life. I wanted them to be proud and for that reason , I chose to play a real woman, not the idea of ​​a bad woman,” said Lady Gaga in an interview with British Vogue.

In the same interview, Gaga confirmed that she did not know Patrizia personally. The Italian complained about not having met the artist before the filming of the film in an interview with Ansa in March. “I thought I could only do this story justice if I approached it through the eyes of a curious woman with a journalistic spirit, so that I could read between the lines what happened in the scenes in the movie. And that means that no one should have told me who she was. Patrizia Gucci. Not even Patrizia Gucci herself.”

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and shows the crisis that the Gucci family lived through. “Patrizia always gets what she wants,” Gaga wrote as she posted the record on her Instagram profile.

The premiere of the film, which is being quoted for an Oscar 2022, was all broadcast by TikTok, and brought together the main cast, including Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. The accused served 18 years in prison and ended up earning the nickname Black Widow.

