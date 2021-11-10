How many points does Grêmio still need to not be relegated?

There are 15 more points for Grêmio not to be relegated in the Brazilian Championship. Like most teams, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has eight more games to play in the running points competition. The point is that most of them will play this Wednesday (10) and again will have one more game.

The math goes on to indicate that 44 points will be needed to avoid relegation. But, it’s always good to remember that this is just an estimate, maybe the index will go up or down again. It all depends on the current score of the 16th place, the first team not to be relegated.

To add 15 points out of 24, Grêmio’s performance will have to be 62.5%. In 30 games played so far, the team from Porto Alegre managed to add 32.2% of the possible points. In the last five games, they had only 20% advantage, as they came from four straight defeats.

This required performance is greater than that of Flamengo, the third place, with 62.1%, and that of Palmeiras, another finalist in Libertadores, with 61.1%. Even though the knot in his tie isn’t as tight now, the situation is still far from resolved.

Grêmio needs 15 more points to not fall

The last rounds were bad for the team. There were 18 points missing to not fall and the number of games was decreasing. In fact, before there were 18 points out of 39, now there are 15 out of 24.

It’s still too early to nail something in Brasileirão, either in terms of rescue or relegation. You have to wait for the next rounds to elapse, always updating the partials as the games unfold.

Anyway, the fact is that with less than 42 points the team should be relegated, but with 44 they can escape and with 43 they will still have to cheer a lot.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA