How to update pages in iPhone Safari using gesture

If you are already a user familiar with iPhone Safari, you are already used to updating a page opened by the corresponding button in the address bar, right? Starting with iOS 15, Apple has made the task even easier with the new gesture feature.

How to Use a Gesture to Refresh Pages in Safari

The best way to be more productive while using an app is to get to know them. To refresh a page in Safari on Mac quickly, just press the buttons ⌘ Command + R. On the iPhone it’s even easier, you only need to use a finger gesture to reload a website. See how to do it below.

Swipe to drag the screen down

Open a page in iPhone Safari. Then slide your finger down and drag the screen until the dashed circle completes one full circle. Okay, automatically the page will be refreshed.

Drag down the screen to activate the gesture refresh feature – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

This procedure is very similar to the gesture to reload a page in Google Chrome or refresh your Twitter feed. Over time, you should forget that there is still a reload button in the address bar. Enjoy!