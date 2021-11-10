With the end of emergency aid nearing, more than 22 million Brazilians may be left without receiving any kind of financial assistance from the government, which has generated much concern. With that, the beneficiaries want to know how the emergency aid for 2021 turned out.

Emergency aid was created to alleviate the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, helping families in situations of social vulnerability. In 2021 alone, BRL 59.5 billion were paid to 39.4 million families who received amounts ranging from BRL 150 to BRL 375.

How long does Emergency Relief 2021 last?

All emergency aid filing schedules for 2021 were completed in the month of October. Now, Caixa Econômica Federal continues releasing the withdrawals of the 7th installment for workers of the general public, which refer to citizens who registered through digital means or who are part of the Cadastro Único (Single Registry for social programs of the federal government).

This Tuesday, 9, for example, the release will be made to those born in May. The emergency aid calendar will end on November 19, so seven groups will still have the benefit released for withdrawals and transfers through Caixa Tem. In this way, see below how the emergency aid for 2021 was – withdrawals calendar during this month:

>> Born in May: withdrawal released on November 9th

>> Born in June: withdrawal released on November 10th

>> Born in July: withdrawal released on November 11th

>> Born in August: withdrawal released on November 12th

>> Born in September: withdrawal released on November 16th

>> Born in October: withdrawal released on November 17

>> Born in November: withdrawal released on November 18

>> Born in December: withdrawal released on November 19

But it is worth remembering that money can still be used to pay bills and purchases through the virtual card provided by Caixa Tem. This possibility was already available to workers.

How was emergency aid for 2021?

For those who want to know how the emergency aid for 2021 was, we emphasize that the government has already announced that payments ended on October 31, leaving only the completion of the release schedule for withdrawals. But it is important to emphasize that there is a possibility of having a new extension of emergency aid.

This can happen if Auxílio Brasil is not approved. The new program for low-income families is provided for by Provisional Measure No. 1,061, of August 9, 2021, which is currently being processed in Congress. The MP has the force of law, but it needs to be approved so that it can be definitively enforced.

In addition, the government is also awaiting the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC dos Precatórios), to organize the budget and guarantee the payment of the Auxílio Brasil, whose estimated value is R$400. So, the definition of the emergency aid for 2021 depends on the approval or not of the PEC.

The expectation is that this Tuesday, 9th, we will be able to find out about the emergency aid for 2021, as the Chamber of Deputies intends to vote on the second round of the PEC. If approved, the extension of emergency aid could become even more difficult to happen. After the current procedures, the PEC goes to the Senate where it will also be voted twice.

So can the extension of emergency aid happen?

If the PEC is not approved, the president Jair Bolsonaro and the Ministry of Economy must carry out a consultation with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in order to verify the possibility of extending the emergency aid again in 2021.

With the approval of the TCU, it is necessary to publish a new Provisional Measure to regulate payments as of November. The political wing of the government defends the continuation of emergency aid to continue financially supporting the public that was already being served by the benefit launched in 2020.

If there is no extension, more than 22 million Brazilians will not receive benefits from the federal government as of this month. In this group are informal workers, unemployed people, self-employed, MEIs (individual micro-entrepreneurs) who do not have enough income to guarantee their livelihood.

How will you handle the end of emergency aid?

President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that creates Brazil Aid and which will begin with the end of emergency aid. The document was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of last Monday, 8.

Therefore, the payment schedule for the new program has also been defined: as of November 17, Bolsa Família beneficiaries will start receiving the benefit, causing the current social program to be terminated after 18 years.

The new payment will be made according to the regular schedule of the old program, therefore, beneficiaries must track the payment dates using the final digit of the NIS (Social Identification Number).

Who will receive the Brazil Aid?

This month the forecast is that Auxílio Brasil will cover around 14.6 million low-income families and, as of December, this number should rise to 17 million with the selection of new beneficiaries. the gThe federal government readjusted the extreme poverty and poverty ranges, thus,The new program will serve the following families:

>> extreme poverty: families that have a monthly per capita family income of up to R$ 100.00;

>> poverty: families that have a monthly per capita family income of between R$ 100.01 and R$ 200.00 (who have among their members pregnant women and people up to 21 years old);

Before, these values ​​were, respectively, R$89 and R$178 per person. Another criterion for participating in the new program is to be enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for social programs of the federal government). Initially, the benefit amount will be R$ 217.18.

