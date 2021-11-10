HTLV viruses can seriously harm health; know how to prevent

The World Day to Combat the HTLV Virus, on 11/10, is an alert for a disease that few people know about: the infection caused by the human T cell lymphotropic virus (HTLV), which affects the body’s defense cells, the T lymphocytes.

The date, chosen by the International Retrovirology Association (IRVA – International Retrovirology Association), aims to inform and mobilize society and public authorities about the meaning of the infection, the diseases associated with the virus, its impact on public health and the means of contain it.

HTLV causes a chronic infection, still untreated to eliminate the virus, which over the years can seriously harm the health and quality of life of people living with HTLV.

Among other diseases, the disease can cause myelopathy, which affects the spinal cord, causing difficulty in movement and loss of locomotion.

Another disease is virus-associated leukemia. However, more than 40 years after its discovery, HTLV is still a neglected disease, with few public policies aimed at diagnosing viral infection, preventing transmission and providing adequate guidance and care for those living with the virus.

Streaming

Transmission takes place via unprotected sex, sharing contaminated syringes and needles, breastfeeding the baby from an infected mother, blood transfusion and transplanting contaminated organs.

Since 1993, screening for HTLV-1/2 is mandatory in Brazilian blood banks.

At the Hemominas Foundation, the Interdisciplinary HTLV Research Group (GIPH) has accompanied former HTLV-carrying blood donors for more than 20 years, contributing to the generation of knowledge in various areas of the study of the virus and in the training and training of teachers and Health professionals.

In this sense, the GIPH encouraged the production of a series of master’s and doctoral dissertations, in addition to the publication of several articles in national and international journals, as well as participating in discussions with municipal and state health agencies and with the Ministry of Health for the implementation of public measures to fight HTLV. The book Cadernos Hemominas – HTLV can be accessed free of charge through the Publications link.

international forum

To celebrate the World HTLV Day, the Pan American Health Organization and the HTLV Channel will hold, on 11/10, at 8:00 am, the webinar “World HTLV Day: International Forum on Health Policies for the Elimination of HTLV”. The event, online and free of charge, will discuss the actions and public policies implemented in several countries that contribute to achieving the goal of eliminating HTLV.

Interested in participating in the webinar must register on the event page, at this link.

Act

Also on 11/10, the 3rd edition of the World HTLV Day Act will be held at the UFMG Medical School, an action promoted by the Grupo Caring HTLV extension project. The event will be broadcast on YouTube from 6pm to 8pm. To participate, simply register here.