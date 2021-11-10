Hulk on winning the double for Rooster: ‘That was my wish’

Since arriving at Atlético, in February 2020, forward Hulk has talked about his desire to win titles for the club and to “clear” the queue for waiting for the Brazilian Championship, which has lasted 50 years. This season, with the help of the top scorer, Rooster is closer than ever to lifting the national cup, but Hulk prefers to remain calm and humble.

With a 10-point lead at the top of the Brasileirão, Atlético is already doing the math to project the score needed to conquer the dream. and expected bichampionship. Always very successful wherever he went during his international career, now Hulk also has the chance to make history in Brazil.

“This has always been my desire since I got here. I was fortunate to win the national championship wherever I went, with all the clubs I played for. So, for me, this was very important in my career. And I came to Atlético, a team with the greatness it has and the fans it has, it’s a team that doesn’t deserve to go so long without winning,” said the forward.

Although predictions put the Rooster with more than 95% of chances to lift the cup in 2021, Hulk and the entire team from Alvinegro prefer to keep calm in this final stretch of competition so that nothing gets in the way of the team’s dreams.

“We know how important this title will be, but we make it very clear and with all the humility in the world: we haven’t won yet. We are very close, but still missing. We need to be focused on the upcoming games, we need to have maximum attention and a lot of humility to be able to run and compete as much as possible, because nothing has been won yet. It could have a 99.9% chance, which is not 100%. So, we will be focused, respecting our opponents and giving our lives for this club and this fans so, God willing, to fulfill this dream that is not just for the fans and not just for the club, but for the players as well. . We will look for it with all humility,” said Hulk.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.