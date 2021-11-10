Hulk thanks the affection of the Atleticans and comments on the gift for painted fans – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / @gledsonparaiba Atleticano happily showed the shirt received by the Hulk before the game against America

Forward Hulk presented a fan during the warm-up before Atlético’s match against América, last Sunday (7), at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship. In a press conference this Tuesday, the player explained how it was the moment with the athlete who had his birthday on that day and was painted green in honor of shirt 7 with a poster.

The poster had the message: “Hulk, it’s my birthday. I’m strong like you. Now all that’s left is your shirt.” During the warm-up, before the start of the derby, the Rooster forward saw the request and went to the stands to present the fan with his uniform.

Hulk said that defender Igor Rabello drew attention to the fan. “I was at the end of the warm-up and Igor Rabello called me and said: ‘Hulk, after the warm-up, if possible, there’s a boy there that I was delighted. It’s a special boy who is painted all green in honor of you and has a sign with your name on it. I think it’s his birthday today. I went there at the time. And I was the one who got the gift”, he said.

“We feel very flattered to be in a stadium with 60,000 people passionate about football and to have such a special gesture that the special fan was painted on his birthday. And honoring me that way is very rewarding. I wish I could take 60 thousand shirts to give all the fans every game”, he added.

Atletico’s top scorer for the season, Hulk also thanked the Atleticans for their support during the games in Belo Horizonte. “We appreciate all the affection with all Galo players. Thank you for the affection, respect and support you are having with us. We enter the field to give the best to you who deserve too much”, concluded.

