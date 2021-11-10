‘Hysterical with the high risk of falling’

Rodrigo Dunshee, Flamengo’s general and legal vice president, refuted the statements made by Nestor Hein, Grêmio director, on the comparison between cases of homophobia and racism between the two fans

Vice President General and Legal of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee responded to the statements of Nestor Hein, legal director of Grêmio, who, in an interview with ‘Gaucho ZH‘, detonated the punishment of the STJD to the Rio de Janeiro club by the homophobic chants of the fans against Immortal, on the 15th of September, for the Copa do Brasil.

The Rio club was ordered to pay an amount of R$ 50 thousand, something that was treated as ‘without criteria’ by Hein. In addition to harshly criticizing the court’s behavior, the director was even irritated with the fact that Grêmio ‘got the reputation of being a racist club’, recalling the case that took place against goalkeeper Aranha, at the time of Santos, in 2014.

Wanted by the report of ESPN.com.br, Rodrigo Dunshee rebutted Hein’s assertions and called the homophobic chants of the carioca fans “a joke in terrible taste”. According to him, the case was not directed to any specific person and could not have been judged as homophobia.

“Things don’t mix. One thing is a clear act of racism directed en masse against a specific black individual, in this case the Spider. Another is a case of humor (in bad taste) that was not specifically against anyone. Homophobia is discriminating someone for their sexual choice. That didn’t exist. No one was directly offended, like the Spider was.”

“Materiality is lacking. What happened was a joke that we believe to be in terrible taste. We will appeal because technically what was said does not constitute homophobia. It is wrong, but there was no discrimination. Flamengo is pro-LGBT+ movement and has already demonstrated this several times. times, always with the support of the fans”.

Finally, Rodrigo Dunshee also pointed out that Grêmio’s high risk of relegation in the Brazilian Championship may have irritated the director of Immortal. Last Tuesday, the club from Rio Grande do Sul won the Fluminense 1-0 in Porto Alegre, but is still six points away from the saints, first team outside the sticking zone.

“This director is hysterical with the high risk of Grêmio’s downfall. He is harming Grêmio. The tradition of this club doesn’t deserve a representative who offends the court and opponents every other day,” concluded Dunshee.