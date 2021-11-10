Hyundai celebrates Crete’s leadership in retail in October







Hyundai Crete Ultimate Photo: Hyundai / Disclosure

Hyundai do Brasil celebrates the commercial success of Crete. Produced in Piracicaba (SP), the compact SUV was ranked 1st in retail sales in October, with 5,288 units. The data is from Fenabrave, and includes the passenger car and light commercial car categories. In the year to date of this same ranking, the vehicle occupies the fourth position, with 40,866 units.

There are several ways to analyze the ranking, according to the auto industry. The main one is the general sales ranking, which includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, both in direct sales and in retail. In this case, the overall leadership is with Fiat Strada. There is also the ranking of retail sales, which does not consider sales to companies and rental companies, which in the case of Crete were only 4% in October.

Launched at the end of August, the new generation Hyundai Crete already matches most SUV license plates. The number of license plates for the model in October, adding up the two generations and always in retail, was 5,288 units, 60% of them from the new generation of Crete. Hyundai’s expectation is that the old-generation Creta Action will represent only 30% of the model’s sales by the end of 2021.





Hyundai Crete Platinum 1.0 TGDI Photo: Hyundai / Disclosure

“With the arrival of the new generation of the model, now in September, we can already see a great acceptance from customers due to the good volumes in the last two months, surpassing even the 5 thousand units in October”, comments Angel Martinez, commercial vice-president of Hyundai Motor Brasil and Hyundai Motor Central and South America. The executive also highlights that the focus of sales of the model has always been retail.

In the general ranking of Fenabrave, which considers the total sales volumes of both retail and wholesale, Hyundai Creta occupied the 6th place among passenger cars, with 5,492 units sold in October. In the year, Hyundai’s SUV occupies the 7th position, with 52,622 license plates in the first ten months of 2021.