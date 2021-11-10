“I have cryptocurrencies in my portfolio,” says Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday (9) that he has cryptocurrencies in his personal investment portfolio. The information was revealed by him while participating in an online program for The New York Times.

“I have [criptomoedas]. I think it’s reasonable to have it as part of a portfolio diversification strategy. But I’m not giving investment advice to anyone,” said Cook, who didn’t specify which crypto he owns.

The CEO of the second most valuable company in the world (behind Microsoft, but in fierce competition every quarter) said he has been interested in cryptocurrencies for some time. “I did research and I find it interesting,” he said.

Below is an excerpt from the interview in which Cook talks about cryptocurrencies:

Apple and cryptocurrencies

In May of this year it was reported that Apple may be looking for a cryptocurrency specialist to lead its alternative payments partnership program. The vacancy was posted on your employment page and then taken offline, but can be viewed on the Web Archive.

At the time of publication, the position was announced for ‘Business Development Manager — Alternative Payments’, to be held in the marketing sector of the Apple unit in the Santa Clara Valley (USA).

Apple has long maintained strict control over payments, especially in its App Store, which has never accepted cryptocurrencies and forces all its applications to follow only the company’s rules, said Coindesk, which also echoed the issue.

Despite its CEO’s endorsement, Apple has yet to make public statements about its plans for the crypto economy.

Still, companies in the cryptocurrency market seem to be gearing up for Apple. According to a MacRumors post, Coinbase included Apple Pay charts in a recent update to the app, suggesting future ‌Apple Pay‌ support for its credit card.