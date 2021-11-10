‘I love you’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will have her first time with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) right under the mustaches of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will give herself to the great love of her life right in the deputy’s bed. “How I love you”, will trigger the “talaric” in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The villain will practically beg for a horn by allowing the woman to accompany his main advisor on a trip to the Recôncavo Baiano. He will demand that the boy follow every step of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), who will have uncovered some swindles in the ledger of the family farm.

Nelio, however, will only have eyes for Dolores. In an instant of courage, he’ll finally declare himself and finally kiss her, but he’ll turn a little slack again afterward — demanding that she ask Tonico to end his Portuguese lessons.

Heartbroken, Daphne Bozaski’s character will fall out of bed when separated from the lawyer in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (26). “Drink this water, please, you are burning with fever. What are you feeling?” he will ask, on a courtesy visit.

“It’s been like that since I was a child. When I get sad, I have a high fever. I was really sad after you left,” the housewife will explain. “Then it’s my fault”, will add Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes), completely devastated.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

First time for Nélio and Dolores

In a lapse of improvement, Dolores will take Nélio’s hand and pull him in for a kiss in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão serial:

Yes, it’s because of you. Because I said those ugly things to you when I wanted to tell you the truth. I’m sick because I’m sleeping with Tonico when I wanted to sleep with you. When I sent you away, my heart broke. My illness is the lack you make me.

“My love. As I love you,” the young man will return, taking her in his arms for a first night of love amid the bed sheets of the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

