Ibovespa closes above 105,000 points on voting day on precatório; dollar has the lowest quote in three weeks

SAO PAULO – Brasília dominated the news and investors were attentive to what was happening in the Legislative and Judiciary. The Ibovespa reached close to 107,000 points with the resumption of discussions on the Precatório PEC in the Chamber, but reduced gains in the last hours of negotiations, showing that the market is intolerant to changes in the base text of the proposal that aims to postpone the payment of judicial debts of the Union.

“Any minimal change in the basic text shows the government’s weakness in the negotiation. The text was already approved with a small margin in the first round, if in the second round it comes with changes, what would happen in the Senate? So it opens up a lot of room for uncertainty”, says Alexandre Brito, partner and manager of Finacap Investimentos.

When the market closed, lawmakers were still debating the highlights – proposed changes to the original PEC text, with 11 in total. The balance so far was positive for the Government in this regard, as the first three were overturned. However, the majority was in favor of changing the passage that made the so-called “golden rule” more flexible, which prevents the government from going into debt with recurring expenses without the approval of Congress.

At the same time, news came out that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority (by six votes to zero) to uphold Minister Rosa Weber’s decision to suspend transfer of amendments to the so-called “Secret Budget”. Unlike individual amendments, which follow specific criteria and are divided evenly among congressmen, these amendments do not follow the same criteria and benefit only some of the congressmen, based on informal agreements with the government.

The minister suspended the amendments related to 2021 and determined that the government and Congress adopt transparency measures for the execution of resources related to the 2019 and 2020 Budgets.

Even with news from Brasília and the stock exchanges falling abroad, the Ibovespa remained in positive territory, supported by companies in the retail sector, such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Americanas (AMER3), as well as Petrobras (PETR4), with the oil on the international market. According to analysts, the fundamentalist side of the stock market prevailed today, given a season of balance sheets with results above expectations.

“If the political and macroeconomic scenario does not collaborate, the micro provided the foundation for some of the main highs of the day”, observes Alexsandro Nishimura, economist at BRA. He explains that, from a technical point of view, the Ibovespa has encountered difficulties in advancing beyond 106,000 points. “The market defends an important technical support given by analysts, at 103,000 points, but it takes profits as soon as the index returns to the top of this range, at 106,000 points,” he says.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.72% at 105,535 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 27.2 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.56% to 105,175 points.

The commercial dollar closed at the lowest price in three weeks, with a drop of 0.83% to R$5.494 in purchases and R$5.495 in sales. Dollar futures for December 2021 dropped 1.22% to BRL 5.504.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreated strongly: the DI for January 2023 dropped 11 basis points, to 12.14%; DI for January 2025 retreated 25 basis points to 11.88%; and the DI for January 2027 was down by 23 basis points, at 11.75%.

In the United States, stock exchanges interrupted a sequence of historical highs and closed lower. The Dow Jones retreated 0.31% to 36,319 points; S&P closed down 0.35% to 4,685 points; and the Nasdaq Electronic Stock Exchange retreated 0.6% to 15,886 points.

Investors took profits while awaiting new inflation data from the US economy. Released this Tuesday, the producer price index (PPI) for October increased by 0.6% compared to September, in line with expectations by economists. Tomorrow the consumer inflation index comes out.

