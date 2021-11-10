‘Ideological persecution is theirs’, says Inep server about stampede

Cecilia Emilliana – State of Minas

Almost 30% of Inep’s commissioned positions were delivered. Disbanding may compromise transfers to public schools – (credit: Agência Brasil)

The mass departure of civil servants at the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep) could inspire a stampede in other public administration bodies. The conclusion comes from the president of the Association of Servants of the Institute (Assinep), Alexandre Retamal, who counts the delivery of 37 of the 110 commissioned positions of the body until this Tuesday (9/11), 13 days before the National Exam of the High School (Enem).

“Dissatisfaction among servers is general. Many bodies are congratulating us for the courage to denounce and may feel motivated to follow the same path”, says the director.

Retamal, however, refutes the government’s accusations that the movement is ideological. Among the civil servants, the perception is that the Bolsonaro administration is working to dismantle the bodies responsible for the production of evaluation data and monitoring of public policies, in an attempt to hide inconvenient aspects of the Brazilian reality.

The layoffs, however, should not directly harm Enem. In the following interview, Assinep’s leader emphasizes that the exam is already ready and that the application of the exam does not directly depend on Inep’s staff. On the other hand, the transfer of funds to public schools can be compromised – especially those related to the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education (Fundeb).

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), stated that the collective departure of the Inep coordinators is ideological. According to the politician, the servers “were really going to be left” and decided to anticipate the planned changes. Was the stampede somehow articulated by Assinep?

We are the ones who suffer ideological persecution. The government is chasing us. This is not a “trade union movement”. What we want is for the protocols and procedures of the public administration to be properly followed so that we can work. It’s very difficult to work, the government won’t let you.

The government seems to have a strategy of dismantling and deconstructing not only the work of Inep, but also all the bodies responsible for producing evidence, of statistics for evaluating and monitoring public policies.

Just look at what is also happening at the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), at Inpe itself (National Institute for Space Research). The press has been denouncing it for a long time. The ideological persecution is theirs, the government.

Barros says that the servers that left were really going to be replaced? Because I want to see how this replacement will be. Because the working conditions are so bad, that technical positions have been vacant for months due to lack of interested parties. There is no one who wants to.

Can layoffs harm the realization of this year’s Enem?

I believe that the layoffs will not compromise Enem. The exam is carried out from a governance network, which involves public and private institutions. Inep is responsible for coordinating the process, supervising contracts and preparing the test.

The test has been ready for six months. It has also been printed at contracted printers. Distribution is done by the Post Office. And the application is up to an applicator consortium. So, the departure of the servers, in itself, is not an obstacle for the contest to take place.

What really risks Enem is the management of Inep. The way the president runs the body. For example: the Technology Board has been uncoordinated for a long time. The director and general coordinator resigned almost two months ago and, to this day, they have not been replaced. This lack of leadership, yes, can compromise the organization and systematization of important data.

Another issue directly linked to Enem: the president of Inep (Danilo Dupas) does not want to be part of the exam’s crisis management group (the so-called Etir – Incident and Response Teams). The presidents always participate in this group, set up to resolve unforeseen issues during the Enem and Enade (National Student Performance Examination) tests.

But Dupas, which, by the way, did not even appear on Inep on the day of Encceja (National Examination for Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults) – wants to evade responsibility. With that, if there is any leak and the exam has to be canceled, he gets rid of the responsibility and can blame the servers. That does not exist. A body cannot function with a presidency that, above all, is concerned with protecting the CPF itself. Therefore, I reaffirm: what risks Enem is not the fact that 30% of servers handed over their commissioned positions, but the very management of Inep.

What about federal transfers to public schools? How can mass outputs affect this?

Transfers may be impaired. This is because the information produced by Inep supports the calculation of the distribution of funds for the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education (Fundeb).

Deliveries of posts could, for example, result in delays in collecting data from next year’s School Census of Basic Education. It is based on this report that the Ministry of Education predicts how much each school will receive from the government per year.

But the most serious problem here is, once again, Inep’s management. The Information Technology Directorate, as I said, has no boss. The sector that takes care of surveys and crossings of the School Census of Basic Education is operating without leadership. In other words: in terrible conditions.

In a protest held last Thursday (5/11), civil servants accused the president of Inep of bullying. Could you describe these abuses?

There are several cases. One involves the chief of staff (Alvaro Luis Kohn Parisi). He interviewed employee by employee of a board wanting to know what each of them did, suggesting that there were many employees performing the same function, to justify any transfers to other sectors. He simply ignored the director of that area.

There are also documented cases of female servants moving from area to area without being consulted, as a kind of punishment for having asked to be removed from the positions they occupied. The exchange was made without them.

Do you believe that the wave of casualties will continue to grow?

Look, inside Inep, I don’t know, but other bodies have congratulated us for the courage to denounce what is happening. This can, eventually, make employees from other sectors decide to follow the same path.