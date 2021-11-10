iFood will launch electric bicycle rental service for delivery in Salvador

Soon, anyone will be able to be an iFood delivery person in Salvador, even those who don’t have a motorcycle or bicycle. It will be enough to subscribe to the iFood Pedal, a project to rent electric bicycles for delivery, which will be expanded to Salvador, as announced by the company. The choice of the Bahian capital to receive the service was based on surveys, listening to couriers and several demand studies, according to the platform.

The iFood Pedal has been in existence for a year in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. There, there are already more than 13,000 registered couriers and one million orders delivered with so-called shared e-bikes and conventional bikes, avoiding the emission of 271 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, according to the platform. The project is a partnership with the company TemBici, responsible for the bicycle rental service in Salvador, the famous “laranjinhas”. The iFood Pedal deliverers will also be able to use them.

Foodtech’s idea is to also operate in three other Brazilian capitals: Recife, Brasília and Porto Alegre. In total, 2.5 thousand electric bikes will be available throughout Brazil in 2022. “In addition to the bikes, protective equipment will be made available, such as helmets and bags, as well as support points, equipped with water filters, bathrooms, tables, microwave ovens, cell phone recharge points and a rest area”, says the company, in a note.

Delivery people will also have access to the Pedal Responsa, a digital course with educational content and awareness on bike transport. The electric bicycles used are of the pedal-assisted type, one in which the engine is activated when the bicycle is pedaled, without accelerator, making it lighter. Its speed is limited to 25 km/h and the battery has a range of 60 km. In addition, iFood promises to send the shortest routes to couriers who use bikes to optimize their earnings and travel time.

Delivery service with electric bicycles will be a reality in Salvador (Photo: disclosure)

The initiative seeks to encourage what iFood calls “clean deliveries”. The company’s goal is to achieve 50% of orders in non-polluting modes by 2025. “The project was co-created with partner delivery partners and launched a year ago in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and during this period, it proved itself sustainable and fully aligned with the operational, environmental and social impact we wanted to achieve. We understand that this model is here to stay because we saw consumers and restaurants served more efficiently and delivery people satisfied, with higher net income than more traditional modes such as motorcycles”, explains Fernando Martins, Head of Innovation and Logistics at iFood.

The iFood Pedal was the first service in the world to offer exclusive bicycle rental for delivery people and was developed in partnership with Tembici and Instituto Aromeiazero. In 2020, the iFood Pedal won the Estadão Mobilidade award in the Innovation of the Year category. “Investing in this modal and promoting delivery by bicycle is directly contributing to smarter and more sustainable cities. The electric bike expands the possibility of daily use as it facilitates longer trips and with different reliefs, requiring less effort from those who pedal”, explains Tomás Martins, CEO and co-founder of Tembici.

There is still no forecast of when the project will be definitively launched in Salvador, nor details such as the values ​​of the plans and locations of the stations. In Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where the iFood pedal already exists, the monthly plan costs R$34.90 and the weekly for R$9.90) by debit, credit or cash and are exclusive to deliverymen. In the case of additional time, a value for time of use is added.

Delivery people who use the modal also have personal accident insurance offered free of charge by iFood in partnership with the insurance company MetLife and the pharmaceutical company MDS, which provides discounts on the purchase of medication. The initiative covers medical and dental expenses and provides a financial guarantee for the family in case of accidents. The insurance is valid during the period in which the partners are logged in to the platform and also in the “return home”, valid for two hours or a journey of up to 30 kilometers from the place of the last delivery.