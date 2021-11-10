Iguatemi has a net loss of R$57.9 million in the 3rd quarter

The operator of Iguatemi malls (IGTA3) had a net loss of R$57.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The amount represents a reversal of profit of BRL 61.5 million in the same period in 2020.

The worsening is a result of the fall in Infracommerce shares, company in which Iguatemi holds interest.

The impact on the balance sheet was not directly linked to Iguatemi’s operations, nor did it cause cash consumption.

Excluding the effect of this item, Iguatemi would have net income of around R$32 million.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$ 139.1 million, not counting the effect of the linearization of rents. This represents an increase of 88.3% in the annual comparison.

Considering the linearization, Ebitda reached R$ 153.5 million, an increase of 14.5%.

Net operating revenue totaled R$212.2 million, up 16.5%.

The company’s total debt reached BRL 3.29 billion at the end of the third quarter, 6.9% above the second quarter of this year.

Cash availability was R$1.8 billion, 1.9% higher than the immediately previous quarter, leading to a net debt of R$1.48 billion and a leverage (net debt/Ebitda) of 2.82x , compared to 2.58x.

Operational indicators

Between July and September this year, the malls from Iguatemi operated at 99.1% of their capacity.

Total sales in Iguatemi malls were R$3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 82.7% compared to the same period in 2020 – when most of the projects were closed.

In comparison with the same quarter of 2019 – pre-pandemic period – there was stability. And excluding the malls sold last year (Caxias and Florianópolis), the growth was 4.4% – the improvement is a reflection of the population’s immunization process and the resumption of retail activities.

Same-store sales rose 7.8% compared to the same period in 2019, while same-store rents are up 22.9%.

Delinquency among tenants closed the quarter at 2.1%, while occupancy was 90.7%.

