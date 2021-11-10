Iguatemi (IGTA3) reverses profit and has a loss of BRL 58 million in the 3rd quarter, due to a drop in financial income

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Iguatemi (IGTA3) reported a loss of BRL 57.957 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a profit of BRL 61,566 million in the same period in 2020.

In explaining the net result, the company highlights the financial result line, which presented losses of R$211,533 million, 913% above the figure reported a year earlier, which was negative by R$20.869 million.

“A large part of the negative result is due to the mark-to-market of Infracommerce shares”, he wrote, noting that these shares had a devaluation of 28.5%, generating a negative result of R$ 143.0 million in financial terms.

“If we exclude the effect of Infracommerce, the financial result would be R$75.2 million negative”, he added. Furthermore, financial expenses increased by 43.1%, due to the higher level of gross indebtedness of the company and the increase in the SELIC, compared to the same period in 2019.

The company added that without the effect of the variation in Infracommerce’s share price, the result would have been a net profit of R$ 32 million in the 3rd quarter, 48% below the profit for the same period last year.

Iguatemi operational on the rise

Despite the worsening in the net result, the company highlighted the operational performance with the advance of vaccination and the relaxation of circulation restrictions, to contain the advance of Covid-19, which had a positive impact on many items on the balance sheet.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) grew 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, to R$ 151.453 million. The Ebitda margin, in turn, lost 1.6 percentage points, to 72.2%.

Net revenue also grew, reaching R$ 209.644 million, which represents 16.6% more than the R$ 179.792 million of a year before..

The Gross Leasable Area (GLA) was almost stable with a slight decrease of 0.2%, in any parameter.

Total sales reached BRL 3.326 billion, 82.7% more than what was measured in 3TRI20, which had BRL 1.820 billion in sales.

“Same store sales (SSS) grew 7.8% and same area sales (SAS) grew 4.4% in the quarter versus 3Q19, with 10 of the 16 malls growing over 2019”, highlighted the company.

Same-store rent (SSR) grew 22.9% and same-area rent (SAR) grew 11.9% in 3Q21 versus 3Q19.

Segments with better performance

The company explains that “the segments that performed best in sales in the quarter were the Fashion, Footwear, Leather and Food operations, which were influenced by the operations operating 100% of the time and also by the greater flow capacity allowed in the malls”.

The flexibility and resumption of trade also contributed to a net default of 2.1%, which represents 11.4 percentage points below 3TRI20, “although still above historical pre-pandemic levels”.

There is a downward trend, “showing that we are managing to receive amounts that have been delayed in recent months, in addition to showing the ability to receive current rents.”

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related