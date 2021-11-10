‘I’ll have zero bullet skull,’ says Giulia Be after trauma | celebrities

Rio – After suffering a fall and being hospitalized last Friday, singer Giulia Be, 22, spoke for the first time on social media. Despite admitting the scare, Giulia soothed fans and said that she should soon be “with zero bullet skull”.

“Hi, guys! I just got home from the hospital, I’m already home. Thank God, I’m fine. I wanted to thank you so much for the messages, for the prayers, for everything. It was a scare, I won’t lie. I was at home and I passed out. Thanks. God my friend listened and helped me. I fractured a part of my skull back here. I have a bump and it hurts a lot. I had to stay in the hospital because there was a bleeding in my brain, and it takes 72 hours of observation to not run the risk of swell more or get worse. They released me because I need to go back to work, but I should go back to the hospital later this week for another tomography, another MRI, to make sure the bleeding has stopped”, began the singer, who gave details of the diagnosis of a syndrome identified after a fall.

“We found out that I have something called vasovagal syndrome. My body sometimes doesn’t send blood to my brain, which can cause fainting and sudden loss of consciousness, as it did. I’m taking extra care. I’m very sleepy all the time. If I’m missing a little longer, that’s why. I’m prioritizing my health and rest right now, but I wanted to make your hearts very still. I’ll be fine. In a little while my brain will be one hundred percent . It takes a while for the fracture to close because there’s nothing to do, it’s the skull. I believe that in three to six months I’ll have a zero bullet skull and ready for the next one,” he concluded.