In A Fazenda 13, Rico complains about the reality and fills the BBB ball; watch video· TV news

Rico Melquiades was bored with the confinement of A Fazenda 2021 and complained about the dynamics of the reality of Record. This Tuesday (9), the former MTV highlighted the activities carried out by the participants of Big Brother Brasil, by Globo, and criticized the idleness of the rural stay.

“In the other [reality, o BBB], on Monday, there’s Jogo da Discórdia live. On Tuesday, elimination. Wednesday, party. Thursday, Leader Test. Friday, Prova do Anjo”, began the former MTV, and Mileide Mihaile complemented the old disaffection: “That comes immunity and puts two in the fire [no Castigo do Monstro]”.

“Saturday there’s a party and on Sunday there’s a wall. In the seven days there’s something there, there’s dynamic. Here there’s no [atividades nos] seven days and not to mention that anyone who is not on the farm does not participate in the fourth [Prova do Fazendeiro] and on thursday [eliminação]. There, everyone participates”, highlighted the ex-On Vacation with Ex.

Valentina Francavilla recalled that taking care of the animals only takes place in the morning. Thus, pedestrians are unoccupied for the rest of the day. “If in the lamp [Prova de Fogo] if everyone does it, as in the Leader’s Test there, which everyone does”, suggested Melquiades.

“Guys, you are aware that, to take the test, it is very complicated. You don’t have a chance to show yourself, to show that you want to [competir]”, complemented Carlinhos Maia’s friend.

Check out the video:

Rico saying that BBB is cooler because there’s more to do in the week, there’s dynamic every day, two parties. That at the Farm they have nothing to do 🗣🗣🗣 #The farm pic.twitter.com/1T8pioORy6 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 9, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Hear “#57 – Offense, Debasement, and Treachery: Who went overboard in Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos