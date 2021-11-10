In a letter, father detonates school by graduation on Flamengo final day

The father of a 6-year-old child sent an open letter to the school where the son attends complaining about the teaching unit’s decision to schedule the graduation of the child’s class for the 27th of November. The problem is that on the same day, the final match of the Libertadores da America Cup takes place, which will be played between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

The text went viral on social media and divides the opinion of followers. Anderson Martins is the author of the letter, sent to the coordination of Colégio Liceu, in Vicente Pires. “I was surprised by the information that the graduation ceremony of Colégio Liceu was scheduled for 11/27/2021”, he wrote.

“Almost instantly my neurons launched (sic) the expression: ‘total nonsense of this school!’. And so far I haven’t found another term to describe such inattention,” he continued.

In the letter, Anderson says that “for more than 3 months, every human being on the planet has known – or should have known – that on 11/27/2021 the Libertadores Cup final will be played. The most important football competition on the South American continent. With one more special requirement: the dispute will be between two Brazilian clubs. The two richest clubs in the entire continent and only the first and fourth position in the ranking of biggest fans in Brazil, respectively Flamengo and Palmeiras”, he added.

Sought out by the report, Colégio Liceu sent a reply letter and criticized the father’s attitude of exposing the situation on social networks, without directly showing dissatisfaction with the unit on the date chosen for the ceremony. “It is not the school’s role to agree or disagree with the reasons for the dissatisfaction that generated this situation, but we strongly disagree with the way the matter was handled”, said the school, in the letter.

“It should be noted here that a mere note sent via the student’s school diary would have saved you the work, as you would have been signaled that the graduation time will be at 8:30 am, as communicated on 10/25 and information provided at the parents’ meeting held , but unfortunately you did not attend. Considering that the game is scheduled for 17:00 on the same day, we believe that you will have enough time to attend both events”, added the organization, still via a reply letter.

