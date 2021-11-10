In Chile, the Atacama Desert is home to the 1st world’s fashion disposable toxic dump | World

Chile’s Atacama Desert is home to a gigantic clandestine dump of clothes that are bought, worn and discarded in the United States, Europe and Asia.

The colorful hills of clothing emerge from the desolate landscape. These are mountains that grow around 59 thousand tons a year entering the free zone of the port of Iquique, 1,800 kilometers from Santiago.

The excessive and fleeting consumption of clothes, with networks capable of launching more than 50 collections of new products per year, has caused textile waste to grow exponentially in the world.

This material takes about 200 years to disintegrate.

These are clothes made in China or Bangladesh and bought, for example, in Berlin or Los Angeles, before being thrown away. Thousands of tons end up as garbage hidden in the desert in the Alto Hospicio area of ​​northern Chile, one of the final destinations for “second-hand” clothes or clothes from previous seasons of fast fashion chains.

Chile is the largest importer of used clothing in Latin America. For nearly 40 years, there has been a solid trade in “American clothing” in stores across the country, which are stocked with lots purchased by the duty-free zone in the north of the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

“These clothes come from all over the world,” explains Alex Carreño, a former import zone worker at the port of Iquique, who lives next to a clothing dump.

In this area of ​​importers and preferential rates, merchants from the rest of the country select products for their stores and what is left cannot leave customs in this region of just over 300 thousand inhabitants.

“What was not sold to Santiago or to other countries (such as Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay for smuggling), stays here, because it is a free zone”, says Carreño.

2 of 3 Aerial view of a clothing dump in Alto Hospicio, Chile — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP Aerial view of a clothing dump in Alto Hospicio, Chile — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP

In the desert landscape there are stains of all kinds of garbage, many of them from clothes, bags and shoes. Ironically, rain or snow boots stand out in one of the driest areas in the world.

A lady who doesn’t want to identify herself has half her body buried in a pile of clothes and rummages around in search of the best possible ones to sell in her neighborhood.

Elsewhere, Sofía and Jenny, two young Venezuelans who crossed the border between Bolivia and Chile a few days ago, about 350 km from the landfill, choose “things for the cold”, while their babies crawl on the textile hills: ” We came to look at the clothes because we don’t really have anything, we throw them all away when we come back backpacking. ”

Reports on the textile industry exposed the high cost of the so-called fast fashion, with poorly paid workers, allegations of child labor and deplorable conditions for the mass production of garments. Added to this today are devastating figures on its immense environmental impact, comparable to that of the oil industry.

According to a 2019 UN study, the production of clothing in the world doubled between 2000 and 2014, which also shows that it is an industry “responsible for 20% of the total waste of water globally”.

The same report indicates that just the production of a pair of jeans consumes 7,500 liters of water and highlights that the manufacture of clothes and shoes generates 8% of greenhouse gases, and that “every second a quantity of fabric is buried or burned equivalent to a garbage truck.”

3 of 3 Women look for clothes amidst disposal in Alto Hospicio, Atacama Desert — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP Women look for clothes amidst disposal in Alto Hospicio, in the Atacama Desert — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP

In the textile dumps of the Chilean desert, it’s possible to stumble across a US flag, a pair of skirts, see a “wall” of tagged pants, and even step into a collection of Christmas sweaters so popular at London Christmas parties or New York.

“The problem is that clothing is not biodegradable and contains chemical products, which is why it is not accepted in municipal landfills,” said Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a circular economy company with a production unit in Alto Hospicio, which produces insulating panels based on the base. in these disposable clothes.

In the basement, there are more clothes covered with the help of trucks, in an attempt to prevent fires caused by the chemical products and synthetic fabrics that compose it.